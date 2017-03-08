LAHORE - Speakers at a seminar in connection with the World Women Day have urged the government to ensure gender-based federal and provincial budgets by allocating funds separately for the male and female segments of society.

The seminar on the topic of “Women in Pakistan – Challenges and Opportunities” was organised by the Nazaria-i-Pakistan Trust in collaboration with the Tehreek-e-Pakistan Workers Trust.

Begum Khalida Munir-ud-Din Chugtai in presidential address highlighted the role of women during the Pakistan Movement despite a limited social scope. She said the women in the downtrodden segments of society were facing severe adversities of life.

Convener women wing Nazaria-i-Pakistan Trust Begum Mehnaz Rafi moderated the seminar and shed light on the historic perspective of the day. She pointed out that the Millennium Development Goals 2015 relating to the infant mortality and mothers’ health remained unmet and the deadline has now been extended to 2020.

Mumtaz Mughal urged the government to also bring on record the professions of Pakistani women during the upcoming census.

Salman Abid, another speaker, said the women were facing multiple problems in attaining and health due to a general low literacy rate and insufficient budget allocations by the government. He stressed upon the implementation of laws relating to the welfare of womenfolk in letter and spirit.

Umme Laila said women are subject to the financial exploitation and the working women, in particular, face unequal treatment against their counterparts on the workplace. “Majority of women in Pakistan does not have bank account and they are forced to work in non-conventional sectors,” she added.

Dr Arifa Subha Khan underscored the role of mothers in society and urged them to apply best education and training skills in the upbringing of their children.

Kanwal Naseem said the women should also their due play role in overcoming extremism in the society.

Dr Sadia Bashir said the religion of Islam has protected the rights of women by all means. Time has come for Pakistani women to enhance their strength to avail their rights, she added.