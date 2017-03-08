LAHORE - Former bureaucrat Kamran Lashari group has been winning the Lahore Gymkhana elections according to unofficial reports.

Till filing of this report the count was in process and both of the groups were hopeful of their victory. But, insiders confided that the Lashari group was leading in the Gymkhana polls. The contest was once again between the businessmen community and the bureaucrats. Lahari was leading one of the groups while Mian Misbahur Rehaman, the former chairman Committee of Management (CoM), was leading the other group. Out of total 5,400 members, 2,900 cast their votes reportedly. This time contrary to the previous elections, the bureaucrats had requested their fellows to cast their votes.

It was also told that there were 39 candidates contesting for 12 members CoM including the 15 independents while 12 each from two groups.

Former IGP Shokat Javed, DIG Sameeur Rehman, Ahad Saeed, Zubair were leading from the Lashari group while Parvez Pandhar of Mian Misbah group was winning.

A good number of serving and former bureaucrats, traders, businessmen, lawyers and former judges and others cast their votes.