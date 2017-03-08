LAHORE - Plains of the country including Lahore received light rain yesterday, making weather pleasant by decreasing temperature during the day and at night.

Experts have forecast more rains during the current week.

In Lahore, overcast conditions, continuously blowing winds and scattered drizzle made weather pleasant by decreasing the mercury level. Maximum and minimum temperature was recorded 21 degree Celsius and 14C respectively. Relative humidity during the evening was recorded 67 per cent.

According to the experts, westerly wave is affecting upper and central parts of the country and likely to persist till Saturday. Meteorological department has forecast scattered rain-thunderstorm with light snowfall over the hills for upper Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, FATA, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir till Saturday. Rain-thunderstorm is also expected at isolated places in Quetta, Zhob, Multan, DG khan and Sahiwal divisions.

Balakot received 11mm rain, Garidupatta 08mm, Muzaffarabad, Parachinar and Chakwal 07mm each, Jhang, Rawlakot and Kotli 06mm each, Mirkhani, Kakul and Murree 05mm each, TT Singh and Quetta 04mm each, Sialkot 03mm and Kasur, Joharabad, MB Din, Kot Addu, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, DG Khan, Mangla, Jehlum, Bannu, DI Khan, Barkhan and Lasbella 02 mm each.