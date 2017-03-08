A Memorandum of Understanding has been signed on 7th of March between Kinnaird College for Women, Lahore and Fatima Jinnah Medical University for academic research and education. The ceremony took place today at Fatima Jinnah Medical University. The MoU was signed by the Vice Chancellor of Fatima Jinnah Medical University Prof. Dr. Sardar Fakhar Imam and Dr Rukhsana David, Principal Kinnaird College for Women in the presence of Prof. Shireen Khawar, Registrar Fatima Jinnah Medical University and Dr Nikhat Khan, Vice Principal Kinnaird College for Women Lahore.

The MoU will include collaboration in Community Nutrition, Research, Human Resource Development, Workshop and Seminars. Moreover this affiliation between both the institutions will provide the students with the opportunities to work in the community to promote healthy nutrition practices like breastfeeding and mother-child care. The Food Science & Human Nutrition department at Kinnaird College has designed its curriculum in such a way so as to provide students with a solid foundation in nutrition and food sciences in accordance with the current health challenges faced by the human society. The program is structured to train young females in the field of Food and Nutrition as Dietitians and Nutritionists.

The main mission of Kinnaird College and Fatima Jinnah Medical University is to train women medical professionals according to International Standards and to develop the skills of preventive peadriatics. The mission behind this MoU is to promote women empowerment in institutions.