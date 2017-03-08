LAHORE - HomeNet Pakistan has paid special tribute to thousands of women workers who are silently contributing their share in the country’s economy on compromised wages.

In a press conference on Tuesday, HomeNet Pakistan and civil society organizations demanded policy approval and its implementation for these women workers who are struggling hard for the betterment of their families.

“This delay in approval of HBWs policy and legislation has compromised the interests of millions of HBWs living in the province and put them in a helpless situation,” the representatives of different non-profit organisations held.

“It is the time to give protection to the home based and domestic workers who constitute majority of the informal economy of Pakistan,” they added.

HomeNet Pakistan Executive director Umme Laila said that through purposeful collaboration, we can help women advance and unleash the limitless potential offered to economies the world over.

According to Homenet Pakistan member Maria Kokab, the Provincial Policy on Home Based Workers is intended to develop strategies, plans and programmes for the protection and promotion of rights and benefits of the Home Based Workers (HBWs). “The policy is based upon the guidelines and salient features of the draft National Policy on the HBWs as formulated by the Federal Government of Pakistan and has been finalised through exhaustive consultation with the stake holders including entrepreneurs, employers’ organisations, workers’ organisations, concerned provincial government departments; representatives of civil society organizations, local bodies and District Governments in the post 18th constitutional amendment scenario,” she added.