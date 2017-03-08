Today

n Solo Exhibition by Hussain Chandio

Hamail Art Galleries is set to showcase yet another solo exhibition by Hussain Chandio titled 'Pastoral Paradise'. Event will continue till 11nth March 2017 at Hamail Art Galleries, 67 C-1, Off MM Alam Road, Gulberg III

6th Punjab Invention to Innovation Summit

The 6th Invention to Innovation Summit by Punjab University includes various thematic sessions, informative lectures and technical workshops by various universities. The summit includes display of more than 500 innovative projects by academia and industries. It also includes SATHA Innovation award and dinner for academia and industry. There will be awards and certificates for technology presenter on March 8 at 9 am at University of The Punjab.

IN COMING DAYS

35th THAAP Talk

35th THAAP talk by Prof. Rati Cooper and Prof. Perin Boga Prof. Rati Cooper and Prof. Perin Boga have kindly agreed to have an interactive talk On SATURDAY 11 March, 2017 at 6 pm at 43-G, Gulberg 3.

Lahore Music Meet

The Lahore Music Meet (LMM) is a 2-day event dedicated to celebrate and promote music in Pakistan from March 11, 2017 to March 12, 2017 at Akhamra, The Mall.

“Butterfly Storytime” at ITU

Sharing some stories and reviving the art of storytelling, Lincoln Corner Lahore, a project of Information Technology University ( ITU), Lahore is holding its first Storytelling session, for children aged 5-10, as part of its Conversation Club series. The event titled, “Butterfly Storytime” is being held on March 10, 2017, Friday from 3: 30 pm to 5 pm at Lincoln Center, ITU, Arfa Software Technology Park.