LAHORE - A mother of two children was found hanged at her house in Iqbal Town, police sources said on Tuesday.

The woman was identified by police as Iqra Bibi, 25, who had married to Shahbaz some five years ago. The couple was living in Badar-Block of Iqbal Town along with their two children.

Shahbaz told the police that the body of his wife was hanging from the ceiling fan with a rope tied to her neck as he came back home from work yesterday afternoon. He claimed that he had no dispute with anyone. According to the man, his wife did not commit suicide. Police investigators and forensic experts also visited the crime scene to collect evidences. The police were investigating the death of the lady keeping in view different aspects of the incident. The body was moved to the morgue for autopsy.

Druggie dies outside courts

A 40-year-old man was found dead outside the courts in Model Town early Tuesday morning. The body, not identified yet, was moved to the morgue for autopsy.

Investigators say they believe the deceased was addicted to drugs. Some passersby spotted the body alongside a footpath outside the model Town Courts and alerted the police by phone. The police were investigating the death.