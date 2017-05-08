LAHORE - A three-year-old baby was burnt alive when a fire broke out at a house in the old Muslim Town, rescue workers said on Sunday.

It was not clear yet what caused the blaze. The child was sleeping in the bedroom when the fire broke out. The baby sustained multiple burns and died in the way to a nearby hospital. Firefighters managed to put out the blaze. Further investigations were underway.

MAN FOUND DEAD

A 27-year-old man was found dead in the Shera Kot police precincts on Sunday. The body, not identified so far, was moved to the morgue for autopsy. Some passersby spotted the body near Babu Sabu interchange and alerted the police. Further investigations were underway.