LAHORE - Pakistan Muttahida Kissan Mahaz has demanded the United Nations and United States to perform their role in ending hostile attitude of India towards destruction of Pakistan agriculture sector.

Ayub Mayo, Sardar Tariq Bugti, and Sardar Farooq Amanullah, while addressing a press conference at Lahore Press Club on Sunday, said that India was bent on destroying farmers in Pakistan by blocking waters from western rivers (Jehlum, Chenab) which could be unacceptable to them and may lead a war between two countries.

Hence, they added, it was duty of the global body and the US to stop India from blocking Pakistani waters. Also, it is responsibility of the Pakistani government to efficiently take this case, they highlighted.

The farmers’ body also demanded the government should start construction of mega water reservoirs in the country for future water security, including Kachi Canal project of worth Rs51 billion which has been lying pending for more than a decade.

The Mahaz also called for ending general sales tax on agriculture inputs. Their leaderd maintained that there were no examples of such taxes which Pakistani farmer pay in other countries.The farmers warned of holding protest demonstration in Islamabad on October in case their demanded were not addressed.