LAHORE - PML-Q ticket holder for PP-61 Khalid Pervaiz Gill called on former President of Pakistan and President PPPP Asif Ali Zardari at Bilawal House Sunday and announced joining the PPP.

Senator Salim Mandviwala and other leaders were also present.

While contesting on PML-Q ticket in 2013 general elections, Gill lost the election by a small margin to an independent candidate Naeem Ullah Gill.