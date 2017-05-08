LAHORE - The local governments to assist Deputy Commissioners in order to set up Ramzan Bazaars in across the Punjab province.

A notification has been issued in this regard in which Punjab government ordered the local governments and directed Deputy Commissioners to set up Ramazan Bazaars across the province and asked local governments to assist and make sure the full arraignments.

The notification directs to all metropolitan corporations, municipal corporations, district councils and municipal committees to work along with deputy commissioners and will provide staff in setting up Ramazan bazaars to provide relief to the common man.

All the cleanliness measures should be ensured in Ramazan bazaars, the notification stated. Temporary toilets will also be set up at

Ramazan Bazaars.

Separately, Punjab Food Authority Sunday disposed off 78 liters substandard milk seized from the 28 vehicles at Saggian and Raiwind Road areas.

The Punjab Food Authority checked the milk and upon finding chemicals in the milk it was disposed off.