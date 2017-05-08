LAHORE - The Dubai Police have sought help from Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) to develop new technologies for the law enforcement institution and the citizens.

A formal request was made by Dubai Police Chief and head of “Smart Dubai” initiative Abdullah Khalifa in a meeting with the PITB chairman and the vice chancellor of Information Technology University (ITU) Punjab, Dr Umar Saif, on Sunday.

The meeting held on the invitation of Dubai police chief along with his entire team appreciated PITB’s technical expertise and termed it a role model for automation of various sectors of “Smart Dubai” initiative.

Dr Umar Saif said that assistance sought from PITB by Dubai was a proud moment for every Pakistani and an endorsement of Pakistan’s expertise in the IT sector, which also acknowledged outstanding performance in automation of most of the services through technology.

“Punjab being the largest province of Pakistan, having 60 per cent population of the country, has been developed through technology to facilitate common citizens, eliminate the delays and chances of malpractices and to ensure delivery of services within the shortest stipulated period,” he added.

The PITB chairman further added that all the 712 police stations in the 36 districts of the Punjab have been digitalised and proper training of the officials along with induction of IT experts have entirely changed the entire old police culture while the swift services to the citizens from complaint lodging, investigation and other processes were being monitored in real time.

He added that the PITB projects were being acknowledged at global level as the remarkable automation of Pakistan’s Haj operations has attracted a number of countries and the PITB was assisting Nigerian Haj authorities on their request.

The Dubai Police chief and head of “Smart Dubai” initiative, Abdullah Khalifa, also presented a memento to Umar Saif and expressed that the PITB’s interaction would give a boost to “Smart Dubai” initiatives.