LAHORE - In compliance with National Action Plan (NAP), the Federal Investigation Agency arrested two accused and recovered 18 Pakistani passports from their possession on Sunday.

According to an FIA spokesman, first raid was conducted at Zohaib Utility Store in district Sialkot from where nine original Pakistani passports, photo copies of visas and passports were recovered.

The accused, Muhammad Rashid, resident of Sialkot, was arrested from the scene after a complaint was received that he was involved in sending people abroad illegally.

A case has been registered under section 6 PA 1974.

Second raid was carried out at new Ali Jabbar Travel Service from where nine original Pakistani passports were recovered.

Younis Ali, the accused, had presented himself as overseas employment promoter on main display board and main flex without any license.

However, he could not justify both the violations including possession of passports and declaring himself as an overseas employment promoter.

The FIA team took him into custody.

A case was also registered under section 6PA 1974 and further investigations are underway.

In the meanwhile FIA Faisalabad received secret information that some people were doing illegal business of human smuggling and collecting passports and other documents to send people to Saudi Arabia on the pretext of employment.

A raid was conducted at Butt Auto Parts, Faisalabad, from where four Pakistani passports and Rs100,000 were recovered.

Muhammad Abid, resident of Faisalabad, could not produce any license or legal document regarding this business. On which, the accused was arrested and a case was registered accordingly.