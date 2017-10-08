A condolence reference for the late father of spokesman for Lahore Police Makhdoom Syed Nafees-ul-Hassan Bukhari was arranged by Astana Hashmia Zanjania, Johar Town. Punjab Excise Secretary Dr Ahmad Bilal, SM Qadri, Allama Kazim Raza Naqvi, Pir Usman Noori, Pir Ali Raza, Pir Syed Asif Ali Kazmi, Pir Syed Saqlain Hasni, Makhdoom Duryaab Hashmi, Khalifa Qasim Khokhar, Prof Mushkoor Ahmad Siddiqui, Pir Syed Saif-ul-Hassan Zaidi, Sahibzada Syed Imran Haider Bukhari, Pir Ameer Sultan, Pir Iqbal Gardezi, Pir Ali Farooqi, Pir Majid Mehboob Kazmi, Maulana Javaid Akbar Saqi, Mufti Shabbir Anjum, Sahibzada Muhammad Aqeel Masoom, Dr Amjad Chishti, Nisaar Ahmad Khan, Syed Ahmad Gillani, Syed Azam Gillani, Pir Aslam Haidri and Pir Sadiq Qureshi attended the reference along with their followers. On this occasion, the speakers said that Sajjada Nasheen of Uch Sharif Makhdoom Syed Nafees-ul-Hassan Bukhari promoted Silsila Suherwardia in subcontinent in an excellent manner. They said that his services for promotion of Sufism and welfare of the nation would be written in golden words. They said that he played an important role for interfaith harmony and peace through Sufism. They said that he devoted himself for welfare of humanity under the chairmanship of Uch Sharif Trust and Sufism Council Pakistan.