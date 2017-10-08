Misri Shah police on Saturday booked a contractor in the case of a child death. A few days ago, three-year-old Yousaf died after falling in a lidless manhole while he was playing in the street. Residents took to the streets against authorities for showing such a sheer negligence. Police registered a case against contractor Ghulam Mustafa and say they were investigating. More than two dozen children died in similar incidents in the Punjab capital during the last five years. On October 1, A four-year-old boy died after falling into an open manhole near Pully stop in Green Town. In February, a two-year-old boy died after falling into a manhole in Journalist Housing Society Harbanspura. Another boy of the same age, Zain, died after falling into an open manhole while plying in Sharifpura Mohalla of Baghbanpura on February 16. In September 2013, a seven-year-old boy was found dead in Ghalib Market area. Some passersby spotted body clad in school uniform, in the drain at Zafar Ali Road and alerted the police. A 12-year-old boy drowned in the drain located near Bund Road at Double-Sarkan Stop in July 2010. –Staff Reporter