LAHORE - The Medical and Dental Colleges’ Admission Test (MDCAT) will be re-conducted on Sunday, October 29.

All those candidates who have earlier appeared in the test held on August 20 will be eligible to appear in the new test.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the UHS spokesperson said that no new registration will be required to appear in the MDCAT. “The candidates can sit the test with their previous roll numbers at the same centres”, he said adding that the test shall be conducted at 28 centres set up in 13 major cities of the province. Meanwhile, acting Vice Chancellor of the University Prof Faisal Masud, said that all the staff of the University must not be blamed for the wrongdoings of one or two persons. While addressing the staff, he said that everyone should work hard to restore the confidence of the public on the institution. He added that the first priority was to regain the honour and rebuild the image of the institution. The VC declared an emergency in the University and staff leaves have been cancelled. Moreover, two officers of the university who are under investigation, Deputy Controller of Examinations Saima Tabassum and Assistant Director Monitoring Jazib Hussain Bhatti, have been sent on leave. The security of the University has been beefed up. All WiFi networks have been disabled whereas new security cameras have been installed on the campus. New standard operating procedures (SOPs) for conducting MDCAT have been developed and put in place.





OUR STAFF REPORTER