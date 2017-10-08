LAHORE - Plains, including Lahore, are experiencing a warmer post-monsoon period due to a lack of significant rains.

“Monsoon was not that energetic due to formation of lesser cyclones in the Bay of Bengal. Rains in the later half were sporadic. These insignificant rains fail to lower the mercury level. Presently, the region is under the influence of a warmer air mass due to lesser rains and abundance of sunshine for a longer period,” says meteorological expert Shaukat Ali Awan.

The maximum temperature is 3-4 degree Celsius above normal. The minimum temperature is also 2-3C above average. As such, both days and nights are warmer as compared to normal October.

The prevailing warmer air mass has enhanced weather transition period, putting people at risk of getting dengue.

“Prolonged transition period needs enhanced anti-dengue activities till onset of winter,” he said.

The prevailing weather pattern suggests the conditions will persist as no significant rain-giving system in the form of a strong westerly wave is likely to approach the country during the coming week.

“Only widespread rains from westerly disturbance can bring temperature to a normal level,” he said.

“Such things happen after 10-15 years. It doesn’t mean that the same weather pattern will persist next year. Such variations were seen in the past and they would continue to happen in future. These variations are rare but not unusual. Nature usually compensates lesser rains in monsoon with more rains in winter to maintain balance. Hopefully, it will happen this year too,” Shaukat said.

“Lesser monsoon rains in catchments have put major reservoirs under stress. Unfortunately, these reservoirs are taken to low level by increasing outflow for power generation when water is not needed for irrigation purposes. Persistence of high temperature for a prolonged period will increase inflow due to excessive snowmelt,” he said.

Meanwhile, weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country, including Lahore, on Saturday.

Chhor, Shaheed Benazirabad, Mithi and Dadu remained hottest places in the country where mercury rose as high as 42 degree Celsius. Maximum temperature in Karachi, Padidan, Rohri, Sukkur and Lasbela was recorded 41 degree Celsius.

Maximum and minimum temperature in Lahore was recorded 36C and 22C, respectively. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded 33 per cent.

According to experts, continental air is prevailing over most part of the country. A shallow westerly trough persists extreme north of Pakistan.

The meteorological department has forecast mainly hot and dry weather for most parts of the country, including Lahore, during the next 2-3 days.

