On the directives of Dr Syed Kaleem Imam National Highways and Motorway Police Inspector General, the Central Zone has launched a campaign to make fire extinguishers and first aid boxes available in public transport. According to a press release, DIG Central Zone Mirza Faran Baig Saturday reviewed the ongoing campaign. He highlighted fire safety steps, saying that at least one portable fire extinguisher must be available with every minibus, bus or coach. The extinguisher must be maintained in efficient working order and be readily available for use at all times, he said, adding that it must be correctly located, unobstructed and visible, and that tamper indicators are neither missing nor broken. The prime objective of road safety drive was to ensure timely and prompt response by drivers in case fire after an accident before the arrival of emergency services. DIG said that well trained and special briefing officers had been deputed on all toll plazas of N-5 Central Zone to brief and train drivers about proper use of fire extinguishers and first aid box to avoid casualties. He said that Mobile Education Units (MEUs) of N-5 Central Zone would also visit the terminals to directly interact with drivers in an effort to educate them about road safety.