LAHORE - The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has sealed a doctors hostel mess at Services Hospital on Saturday.

According to PFA sources, during operation, the PFA has also issued fine ticket of Rs 25,000 to Services Hospital Boys Hostel. As well as, Aqeel Poultry and Chicken Sale centre was also sealed over not adopting Cone Chicken Slaughtering System.

The PFA raiding teams have checked 119 food points and imposed fine on 17 eateries for minor violations and released them by giving warning. The PFA has served improvement notices to several hotels, milk shops and chicken sale centers.

Additional Director General (Operations) Rafia Haider has said the PFA was efficiently active against substandard and unhygienic food suppliers in Punjab and dealing with iron handed. She said that all canteens and chicken sale point were sealed due to non-retrieval of workers medicals, not maintaining record, presence of insects in production area and improper storage of edibles.

MPA sees PML-N victory in next election

Re-election of Nawaz Sharif as PML-N President is a positive indicator for the party and the country. Member Punjab Assembly Rana Abdul Mannan said this while talking to APP here on Saturday.

He said the people would repose confidence in PML-N in next general elections due to sincerity of its leadership, development agenda and masses friendly policies.

He said that various development projects launched by PML-N in various parts of the country, especially Punjab had brought a big change in the lives of people.

The Punjab government has created attractive opportunities for the investors in different fields.

He said that investors especially the foreign ones could avail benefits from these opportunities. He said that there were vast opportunities for the investors in agriculture, livestock & dairy development, mines & minerals, tourism and infrastructure sectors.

He said the Punjab government had offered a pro-business environment and a positive policy framework to generate foreign and domestic investment.

He said the provincial government was also providing complete protection and support to the foreign investment projects.

Other political parties ruling in other provinces could not achieve the standards set by PML-N in Punjab, he said.