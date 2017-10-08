Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday congratulated Oscar award winner Pakistani Filmmaker and Director Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy for getting Emmy Award. He said Sharmeen Chinoy had won the award by utilising her best capabilities and Emmy Award for her documentary ‘A Girl in River’ was the matter of pride for the country. He said she had brought good name to the country by winning the award and the nation was proud of competent women like Sharmeen. He said for progress and development in the country all women of Pakistan should work like Sharmeen in their fields. –APP

message on Disaster Awareness Day

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif said on Saturday that public awareness was drastically needed to cope with natural disasters.

“We need to work in the modern way to minimize damage of disasters,” he added.

In his message on the National Disaster Awareness Day, he said encouraging results could be obtained by utilizing modern technology of disaster management. He added effective measures were needed to minimize damage due to disasters.

He said effective response mechanism was needed to face disasters and trained human resource works effectively in the disaster management.

He said to save human life and property from disaster the Punjab Disaster Management Authority had been equipped with modern trends.