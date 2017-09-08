LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has congratulated the toppers of in BSc/BA exams.

In his message to the outstanding students, the CM said: “The position holders have made their parents and teachers proud. It is satisfying that despite having fewer resources, some of the students have achieved this position with their hard work, commitment and passion.”

He added; “Our talented students have the ability to alter the course of history. Our youth is a symbol of bright future of the country.”

He said that Punjab government will continue to provide resources for such intelligent and bright students.” The CM said the Punjab government is pursuing a comprehensive programme of encouragement of outstanding students. –Staff Reporter