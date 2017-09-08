Lahore - The Punjab University declared the results of BA/BSc Annual Examination 2017 on Thursday. Sadaf Zahid (roll number 12476) topped the BSc examination by securing 681 marks. The second position was shared by Anilah Yasmeen (roll number 19413) and Maleeha Anwar (roll number 17995). They obtained 673 marks each. Asma Latif (roll number 6505) stood third by securing 668 marks.

In the BA examination, Nagheen Fatima (roll number 22738) stood first with 681 marks, followed by Asma Afzal (roll number 16004) 657 marks and Muqaddas Ijaz (roll number 35247) 651 marks. The overall pass percentage stood at 38.32 as the total number of candidates who appeared in the BA/BSc Annual Examination 2017 was 229,401 and 87,926 of them passed.

LCWU offers fee concession to martyrs’ children

The Lahore College for Women University will give fee concession to the children of martyrs, the VC announced on Thursday.

Addressing a special sitting held to pay tribute to the martyrs of Army at LCWU. Special prayers offered for the unity, solidarity and prosperity of the country and for the martyrs for their eternal peace who sacrificed their lives defending the home land.

UHS thesis meeting

The 129th meeting of Advanced Studies and Research Board of the University of Health Sciences (UHS) was held here on Thursday with Vice Chancellor Prof Junaid Sarfraz Khan in the chair. The board considered the thesis reports for awarding degrees and synopses for registration of students in various postgraduate courses.

