Azmat Shaikh passes away

Lahore: Aqaas Harmain Shareefain Azmat Shaikh passed away Thursday. His funeral held in the Punjab Society. He was laid to rest at Garden Town graveyard. Azmat Shaikh was the photographer in the Harmain Shareefain. Azmat Shaikh also wrote his biography. Moreover, he compiled a book on Islam. His pictures are available across the world. The Nazaria Pakistan Trust also held an exhibition of his photos.–Staff Reporter

Absent staff shown door

LAHORE: Medical Superintendent of Lahore General Hospital Dr Ghulam Sabir on Thursday terminated 15 employees for absence from duties. Terminated employees included ward attendants, security guards, ward cleaner, ward servants and naib qasids who remained absent from their duties without prior permission or intimation. Principal PGMI/LGH Prof Ghiasun Nabi Tayyab has directed checking attendance twice and thrice a day. He directed ensuring monitoring in all departments. He directed carrying out physical verification through bio-metric attendance every day. –Staff Reporter

Nida sings Daldal song

Lahore: Nida Irtza has sung the title song of a private TV play, ‘Daldal’. Three episodes of the play, written by Qaisra Hayat and produced by Momina Duraid, have been aired, she said adding that public gave good response. Directed by Sirajul Haq, the drama depicts the story of people sneaking aboard illegally and struggle for life with no rights. The cast comprises Zahid Ahmed, Armeena Khan, Muneeb Butt and others.–Monitoring

Bishop slams Burma killings

LAHORE: Bishop of Lahore (Emeritus) Rt Rev Alexander John Malik has said the plight of Rohingya people in Myanmar is a challenge for the whole world. “All states must unify their efforts in trying to put pressure on Myanmar government to stop genocide of Rohingya people,” he said. He added:“So many lives have been lost and so many Rohingya people have been displaced. There should not be silence over this criminal act. The Myanmar army and government are responsible for the situation that has brought misery to the lives of so many people. They should be treated like other citizens and there should not be any discrimination.” “As a warning all the countries should stop trade relations with Myanmar to put pressure on Yangoon. It is a moment of grief and we should all pray for the Rohingya people and their safety,” the bishop said.–Staff Reporter

Meeting

LAHORE: Minister Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Kh Salman Rafiq chaired a meeting of Board of Directors of Punjab Health Foundation (PHF) at Civil Secretariat on Thursday. Special Secretary and Managing Director PHF Dr Sajid Mehmood Chohan, officers from Finance Department, Implementation & Coordination, Planning & Development and other members of the Board attended the meeting. The reviewed progress on different development schemes of the foundation.–Staff Reporter