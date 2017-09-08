LAHORE - The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday sought more arguments on a petition seeking disqualification of Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The court sought assistance from the advocate general (AG) of Punjab on whether members of the provincial legislative assembly have any public office or not.

Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh took up the petition moved by Azhar Abbas. The petitioner had alleged that Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif had two offices; one office as chief minister of Punjab and the other as chairman of the Mass Transit Authority. The petitioner questioned his status as chairman and chief minister at the same time. He said that members of the provincial assembly cannot be government officials at the same time under the law. However, Justice Sheikh sought assistance from the advocate general of Punjab on this legal point.

In another case on Thursday, the Lahore High Court chief justice asked environment department to make part of the judicial record a summery sent to the Punjab chief minister for smog policy. Advocate Sheraz Zaka argued the case. Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah observed that climate change was a real issue and the environment department should spread awareness among the public. He observed that there was a dire need for an effective policy to meet the environmental challenges. He was hearing a petition against environmental pollution.





OUR STAFF REPORTER