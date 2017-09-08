LAHORE - Minister Primary and Secondary Health Kh Imran Nazir inaugurated the newly installed laundry plant and boiler at Shahdara Teaching Hospital on Thursday. The plant has been installed at a cost of Rs50 million.

Shahdara Teaching Hospital is a 300-bed facility. 200-beds have already been made operational while 100 more would be made available in the second phase.

Parliamentary Secretary Health Hassan Riaz Chaudhry, Vice Chancellor Fatima Jinnah Medical University Prof Fakhar Imam, Medical Superintendent Shahdara Hospital Dr Shahid Farooq, MS Mayo Hospital Dr Tahir Khalil, MS Sir Ganga Ram Hospital Dr Sohail Rana, former MS Government Shahdara Hospital Dr Pervaiz Imtiaz, Members of Patients Welfare Society and a large number of doctors, nurses and notables of the area were also present.

Kh Imran Nazir regretted that only some mishaps were highlighted by a section of the society. He stressed the need of acknowledging services of doctors for the ailing humanity. He also stressed upon promoting culture of responsibility, performing duties with dedication for strengthening and improving the medical system. He further said that more than 300 patients visit the OPD of the hospital every day.

OUR STAFF REPORTER