LAHORE: Lahore High Court Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah on Thursday constituted for the third time a new three-member bench to hear pleas against candidature of Kalsoom Nawaz for by-elections in the NA-120 constituency.

Justice Aminuddin Khan would be head of the bench while Justice Ibadur Rehman Lodhi and Justice Shahid Jamil would be the members. It is not clear yet when the bench will take up the case, as Friday (today) is the last working day of the ongoing week. The next week is commencing from Sept 11 while the by-election is due on Sept 17. PPP’s Faisal Mir, PAT’s Ishtiaq Chaudhary and the Milli Muslim League have challenged candidature of Kalsoom.–Staff Reporter

They have challenged the decision of the returning officer for the NA-120 and the election tribunal regarding acceptance of nomination papers of Kalsoom for the said constituency.