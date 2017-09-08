LAHORE - The Nazaria-i-Pakistan Trust (NPT) marked “Khatm-e-Nabuwat (SAW) Day” at the Pakistan Movement Workers Trust on Thursday.

NPT Chairman Rafique Tarar said: “September 7, 1974 was a historic day when Qadianis were declared non-Muslims by the parliament. This is a great achievement of former premier Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.” He said it also brought an end to the long struggle of Muslims of the subcontinent against the false claim of Mirza Ghulam Ahmed Qadiani back in 1901.

Pir Syed Munawwar Hussain Shah Jamati said both Pir Syed Jamat Ali Shah and Pir Syed Mehr Ali Shah led this movement from the front and reject the false claim of Mirza Qadiani. Justice (r) Khalil-ur-Rehman termed it a great blessing to be a follower of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) and vowed to protect the movement in future as well.

Among others who spoke on the occasion were Dr Tahir Raza Bukhari, Pir Syed Haroon Ali Gilani, Mufti Muhammad Iqbal Chishti, Mufti Nauman Qadir Mustafai, Hafiz Muhammad Hussain Golrawi and NPT Secretary Shahid Rasheed. The participants also condemned the brutalities being committed against Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar.

Our staff reporter