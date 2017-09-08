LAHORE: Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospitals have been successful in collecting a record number of hides this Eid, resulting in a 30% increase over last year, said a spokesperson for the institution.

He said it was made possible only by unwavering resilience and commitment of the donors to the great cause. All proceeds from the sale of these hides will be utilised to support the treatment of poor cancer patients at the hospitals in Lahore and Peshawar. This huge increase was despite the fact that this year SKMCH faced an unprecedented level of hostility, harassment and obstruction from the authorities while collecting these hides.–PR

He said it was shocking and appalling at the level to which some people seem to be prepared to stoop.