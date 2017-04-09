LAHORE - A large shoe factory located in Lahore’s Timber Market caught fire on Saturday morning.

The fire engulfed another two adjacent factories. At least ten fire fighting vehicles were engaged in extinguishing the blaze until Saturday evening. Nearby buildings were also evacuated.

The blaze erupted due to short-circuit as per initial investigation. The fire-fighters had to face troubles owing to presence of chemical in the factory.

Talking notice of the fire, Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif ordered an inquiry and sought a report from the administration.

He also directed Rescue 1122, administration and other concerned departments to use all-out resources to control the fire.

Every time there is a big fire in the city, authorities take notice of it. Inquiries are ordered, reports are sought, but what happens afterwards is anybody’s guess.

On April 2, 2017, fire erupted in two plazas of Anarkali, one of the busiest bazaars of the city, leaving two injured.

On March 29, two young workers sustained multiple burns after a fire erupted inside a factory in Shera Kot.

On May 10, 2013, footage and photos showed fire forcing people to jump (to death) from a 13-storey building in Lahore – five days after Pakistan joined the world in celebrating Firefighters Day.

On April 23, two children burnt alive and another wounded critically when a shack caught fire near the Expo Centre in Johar Town.

On May 7, five-year-old girl died and her two-year-old brother suffered burns as their house caught fire in the Shafiqabad area. The same day, fire consumed a shop in Iqbal Town because of short-circuit.

In September 2012, twin factory fires in Lahore and Karachi killed more than 250, exposing the incapability of authorities and lack of fire-fighting equipment.