LAHORE - Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Najam Ahmed Shah has constituted a committee to oversee scrutiny of educational documents of nurses working on a contract basis. These nurses will be regularised after three years. The Provincial Committee headed by Principal Postgraduate Medical Institute Prof Ghais un Nabi Tayyib will comprises Director General Nursing Punjab and representatives of SH&ME and Primary and Secondary Health Punjab. The Provincial Scrutiny Committee, after completing the process, would submit consolidated case to the SH&ME within 15 days. The Department has also constituted institution-wise scrutiny committees headed by the concerned medical superintendents for this purpose. The institution-wise committees will scrutinize the cases and submit reports within seven days to the DG Nursing Punjab.

Meanwhile, Minister for Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Kh Salman Rafiq chaired a meeting to evaluate benefits of participation in Expo Med Symposium and Public Private Partnership Conference recently held in Turkey.

Project Director Policy & Strategic Planning Unit Muhammad Khan Ranjha, Medical Superintendent Jinnah Hospital Dr Sohail Saqlain, Chief Financial Officer Provincial Management Office (PMO) Usman, General Manager PMO Asim Ali, Deputy Secretary Primary & Secondary Health Dr Yadullah and other concerned officers attended the meeting.

Kh Salman Rafiq said that consolidated report regarding future planning for collaboration with the Ministry of Health Turkey would be prepared and submitted to the Chief Minister. He said that modalities for public private partnership for health sector would be finalized accordingly.