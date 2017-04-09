LAHORE - Lahore High Court Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah on Saturday observed that the enterprises information technology system would be a ‘game changer’ in the judiciary.

According a press release, the chief justice was addressing the launch the new system. He observed that people could know about fixation of their cases from their homes.

The new system will curb chances of corruption. “The information available on internet about the cases would end the uncertainty of fixation of cases in lawyers and litigants, the CJ said, adding that the lawyer and the litigant both would be intimated about fixation of their cases through SMS or email.

“Previous software being used by the LHC was unable to handle the load of data and now this efficient system is prepared with collaboration of the PITB,” Mansoor

Ali Shah added.

The CC number of lawyers is ended and now their CNIC number would be used instead for their recognition. “The judiciary will have access to the record of criminals and it is made available in every courtroom.

The LHC will also have information about appearance of any lawyer before the Supreme Court and would fix or postpone his case accordingly.”

PITB chairman Dr Umar Saif, while addressing the ceremony, said that the LHC’s previous website was accessed by about 180 million and 10,200 people called its helpline 1134. In three months, 10,000 people downloaded LHC’s application, Dr Saif added. “This all shows that people wanted the justice system switched to modern technology.”