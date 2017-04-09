LAHORE - Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Chairman Siddiqul Farooq has said the board is ready to provide land on lease basis to lawyers of Nankana Sahib for residence. In a statement Saturday, the ETPB chairman said that a master plan for town planning in this regard is on final stage and on completion of the plan land would be provided to the lawyers in residential zone. Only the lawyers possessing domicile of Nankana district would be eligible for land on lease basis, he added. Siddiq warned that he would issue the list of lawyers involved in grabbing state and board lands during by-election.

He further said that in case above said lawyers did not seek apology he would get cases registered against them.