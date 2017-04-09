LAHORE - Highlighting the "green revolution" in Punjab, Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said a vast potential is available in agriculture, livestock and dairy farming sectors.

Talking to a delegation of PML-N lawmakers on Saturday, the CM said that sustainable development of these sectors would help strengthening the economy along with poverty alleviation and decrease in joblessness.

Keeping in view the key-importance of agriculture sector, Shehbaz Sharif said that solid steps have been taken for the promotion of agriculture, livestock and dairy farming sectors. He informed that interest free loans of Rs100 billion were being provided to small farmers for the first time in the history of the country.

“Agriculture sector will grow as a result of provision of interest-free loans, while the small farmers will be prosperous,” he added. More than six hundred thousand small farmers would be benefitted from this programme. The landless farmers would also benefit from the interest free loan programme. The system of provision of loans to the farmers has been made simple by using digital system.

Shehbaz said the agriculture sector could not progress without the prosperity of small farmers. “The programme of providing interest free loans to the small farmers is a milestone in the development of agriculture sector,” he said, adding that the Kisaan Package has harbingered "a green revolution”.

“Every step is being taken for the betterment of the farmers and development of agriculture sector.”

The CM also announced that the government would procure wheat from the farmers and best facilities would be provided to the farmers at wheat procurement centres.

PROGRESS ON CHINIOT

IRON ORE RESERVES

Separately, CM Shehbaz Sharif chaired a meeting to review progress on exploration of iron ore reserves in Chiniot-Rajua Sadaat.

During the meeting, a briefing was given about the future roadmap for staring work on second phase of the project.

Dr Uta Alisch, Furgo Managing Director, geographical experts including Dr Jens Krumb, Ralf Braumann, secretary Mines & Minerals and other officials attended the meeting. The P&D chairman also participated in the meeting through video link.

An agreement has been signed with German company Fugro for exploration of underground minerals and their exact assessment. The company would submit its report after an proper survey of mineral resources in Punjab and it would help identify estimated cost of minerals as well as collection of data.

Shehbaz said Furgo would start work on second phase of exploration of mineral resources in Chiniot and adjoining areas. He observed that this project carries vital importance for betterment of national economy, as in the first phase, international experts had finalized their report by assessment of iron ore reserves in Chiniot.

The CM directed the authorities concerned that investors should be invited for investment by keeping in view the feasibility report of the project and the assessment of iron ore reserves. During the second phase, drilling and other works should be completed as early as possible in a professional and

scientific manner.