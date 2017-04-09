LAHORE - Imam-i-Ka’aba Sheikh Saleh Bin Mohammad Bin Ibrahim will lead Maghrib prayers at Badshahi Masjad today.

He will also address the congregation and hold meetings with religious scholars.

Sheikh Saleh is likely to hold meeting with Punjab Governor Malk Rafique Rajwana and Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif.

The Imam of grand mosque is also holding meeting with the leaders of Pakistan Ulema Council-Tahir Ashrafi group at PUC Shadman Office in the evening. He already held meeting with PUC-Qasmi faction in Islamabad on Saturday.

Badshahi Masjid Imam Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad had appealed to the public to reach the mosque by Asar prayer. He said thousands of people will attend the prayers led by Imam-e-Ka’aba, requesting people to reach the mosque timely. Strict security arrangements have been made to facilitate the Imam-e-Kaaba visit to the provincial capital.