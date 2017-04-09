LAHORE - Awami Workers Party held the third annual Jamil Omer memorial lecture at Hamdard Hall. Addressing as chief guest, Prof Azizud Din highlighted various aspect of Jamil Omer. “Jamil Omer was a young revolutionist. He formed a group of progressive youth at Quaid-i-Azam University, with an aim to promote progressive thoughts among the youngsters.

He focused on strengthening Awami Jamhori Forum and Awami Workers Party. He served the cause through publication and held the message reach out to the working class,” Prof Aziz added.

He stressed reorganisation of Awami Workers Party and develop understanding about the mission.

Abid Hasan Manto, also present on the occasion, shed light on bringing about change for betterment. He said the Soviet Revolution brought about a change in the life of neglected people, especially working class.

He also mooted the challenge of terrorism and extremism, and called for a joint struggle to fight off these social evils.