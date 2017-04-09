LAHORE - Opposition leader in Punjab Assembly Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed Saturday filed an appeal in the Supreme Court Lahore registry to become party in Orange Line case.

The petitioner alleged that the Punjab government was concealing facts about agreement of the project. He said the millions of rupees were wasted because the provincial government could not fulfill legal formalities.

He said concealing facts cast doubt on transparency of the project. The government of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa was also working on the Metro Train project through which around 400,000 people could travel in Peshawar on a daily basis.

He said the project in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa was low in cost and would be used by more people as compared to Lahore’s project. The appellant prayed the court to allow him to be party in the case in the larger public justice.

Bail extended

A local court on extended till April 15 interim bail of four accused of Pakistan People’s Party leader Babar Butt.

Last month, the PPP leader was shot dead in Lakhodair near Manawan.

The court also directed the accused to join the investigation. The accused include Shaukat Bagga, Atif Butt, Habib Butt and Irfan Jutt.