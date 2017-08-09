LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif presided over a meeting Tuesday to review law and order in the province. Preliminary of Outfall Road blast was presented in the meeting.

The Chief Minister ordered lawmen to take necessary steps to project life and property of public. He directed the concerned officials to monitor the entry and exit points of the city and proper checking of vehicles entering the Punjab capital.

“Present circumstances require emergency measures as the enemy is trying to create instability in the country and therefore, concerned institutions and agencies should render their duties with devotion and dedication. We all have to work jointly to foil the nefarious designs of the enemy,” he added in a handout.

Shehbaz Sharif said that incident of Outfall Road blast is very tragic and directed that a comprehensive report should be presented at the earliest by investigating the incident from all aspects and strict legal action be taken against the responsible persons along with their immediate arrest. He said that best treatment facilities should be continuously provided to the injured and necessary facilities should also be provided to their attendants.

The Chief Minister inquired the concerned officers present in the meeting that despite of clear instructions, why did the truck stand not shifted to other place from Sagian? He ordered to shift the truck stand to some other place at the earliest and said that instead of waiting for his instructions, the concerned departments should automatically perform their responsibilities. He expressed deep sense of sorrow over the human loss and extended heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the heirs. Provincial Ministers Rana Sanaullah, Ayub Ghadi, Jehangir Khanzada, Hamza Shehbaz Sharif MNA, Additional Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Inspector General of Police and concerned officers attended the meeting.