LAHORE: Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan has expressed surprise over Dr Tahirul Qadri’s demand that Justice Baqir Najafi’s report on the Model Town killing of 14 PAT workers in 2014 should be made public.

He said that Qadri himself had moved a private complaint about the incident. “He has moved a private complaint about the incident on the one hand and is staging a sit-in on the other,” Sanaullah told the media while responding to Qadri’s speech, which he made on his arrival in Lahore from Norway on Tuesday. Qadri is set to launch the second phase of his Qisas Movement.

This attitude of Dr Tahirul Qadri can affect proceedings of the case in the court of law, the law minister said. He said it was not appropriate to give a political colour to the Model Town incident. In the context of Model Town incident, he said, no government would firs allow a gathering and then open fire at the participants. About the demand for making Justice Najafi’s report public, he said that under the Commission of Inquiry Act of 1959 it was prerogative of the government to make or not to make the report public.

To a question about the ongoing strike of the young doctors, he said, they were already getting Rs7 billion privileges in addition to salaries and allowances. He said that a policy was being made to make health services available to people in case of doctors’ strike. He said the ongoing strike of doctors was in fact against this policy and it was kind of blackmailing on doctors’ part. He vowed not to restore the doctors who were dismissed from service for remaining absent from duty during the strike.

Answering a question about security arrangements for former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s rally in Lahore, he said foolproof security would be provided to Sharif’s caravan in the city.

APP ADDS: Sanaullah said Qadri was following the old agenda of protest demonstrations and sit-ins. He said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz had dealt with PAT sit-ins at D-Chowk and was ready to deal with the protesting party once again.

He said the PAT chief always said “this is my last sit-in”. "We do not take Qadri's demonstrations seriously. He is in the habit of staging such sit-ins,” he said. –Staff Reporter