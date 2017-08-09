LAHORE - A day before deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif was set to lead a rally from Islamabad to Lahore, Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) chief Dr Tahirul Qadri reached the provincial capital from Norway and called upon national institutions, including the judiciary, to get published Justice Ali Baqir Najafi’s report on 14 PAT workers’ killing.

Addressing party workers at Nasser Bagh, Qadri hinted at a decisive campaign against those responsible for the killing of party workers three years ago. “Our sit-in will be now final and decisive,” he announced while addressing his charged followers.

Leaders from the PTI, PML-Q, Awami Muslim League, Sunni Ittehad Council and Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen also spoke on the occasion. Prominent among those who addressed the rally were PTI’s Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Chaudhry Sarwar and AML’s Sheikh Rashid.

Political analysts say Qadri’s entry into Pakistan’s already troubled political arena could put Sharifs in further trouble. Qadri had launched the Qisas (blood for blood) Movement a few months ago to get justice for the party workers who were killed in police shooting in Model Town in June 2014.

Qadri, a prominent cleric who leads PAT and charity Minhajul Quran International and has Canadian nationality, alleges that ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif are directly involved in the incident.

Qadri returned to Lahore from Europe on Tuesday, less than two months after his departure from the country. He had many short stays here and led a number of demonstrations against the government in the last three years, but he could not achieve the “desired results” and left Pakistan. However, he vowed to continue his struggle for “justice”.

Addressing Tuesday’s gathering, he repeated old allegations against Sharifs, called them corrupt, a product of military dictator and took pledge from his party workers to stand by him until success of the movement. Qadri said he would announce a date for the sit-in when he would start the Qisas Movement. However, he did not give any date. He criticised Nawaz Sharif’s rally from Islamabad to Lahore, asking who the former prime minister was leading the protest against. He described Sharifs as enemies of the state and friends of India. “Sharifs’ political survival is a threat to country’s survival,” he said.

Qadri demanded that the Model Town incident should be investigated by the same joint investigation team, which investigated the Panama Papers case involving the Sharif family. He called for institutional reforms, especially in Election Commission of Pakistan, before the next general elections. He said that a united opposition should “challenge the kingship of the Sharif family”.

Qadri was earlier received by a large number of party workers at Allama Iqbal International Airport and escorted to Nasser Bagh on The Mall where he delivered a 50-minute fiery speech against his political opponents. His workers were fully charged and raising slogans in favour of their leader and against the ruling family. Strict security arrangements were made for the PAT rally.

Qadri is likely to hold an all parties conference and announce a protest movement against the PML-N government within a week.