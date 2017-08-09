Lawyers strike to mark Quetta carnage

LAHORE: Lawyers held strike and mourned deaths of their colleagues last year in Quetta carnage on Tuesday. The Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) also held its general house meeting to mark anniversary of the Quetta attack that left more than 70 lawyers dead. The black coats also wore black armbands to express their grief over the Quetta carnage. Black flags were also hoisted on the bar premises. LHCBA vice-president Rashid Lodhi paid tribute to the slain lawyers saying that their sacrifices would be remembered forever. He said the sacrifices of the lawyers were a clear message to the enemies of Pakistan that they would not hesitate for any sacrifice for the country. The bar leader also condemned bomb blast on Outfall Road. He said the Monday’s attack reveals the fact that the terrorists were free to move anywhere and to attack anybody, because the whole government was busy in grieving disqualification of Nawaz Sharif.–Staff Reporter

Cricketer moves court to remove name from ECL

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Tuesday re-issued notices to the interior ministry in a petition filed by cricketer Shahzeb Hassan challenging the placement of his name on Exit Control List (ECL). Cricketer Shahzeb Hassan, who represented Pakistan in the 2009 World T20 Cup in England that the country won, has been charged with breaches of Articles 2.1.4; 2.4.4; and 2.4.5 of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code. The court directed federal government and interior ministry to submit replies till August 15, as to why the petitioners’ name was not being removed from ECL. Shahzeb, through his counsel, argued that the proceedings against him over charges of spot fixing were still pending before the tribunal but the ministry of interior at the behest of the PCB put his name on exit control list (ECL). He said it was unjust as the action had been taken against the petitioner even when he was not declared guilty by a court of law. He submitted that action of the ministry was a clear violation of fundamental rights enshrined in the Constitution. He requested the court to order the interior ministry to remove the name of the petitioner from ECL as he wanted to go abroad to visit his family in UK. –Staff Reporter

Notice to Sanaullah over Ayesha’s petition

LAHORE: A sessions court on Tuesday issued notice to Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah in a petition filed by Ayesha Ahad Malik, said to be wife of MNA Hamza Shehbaz, over charges of harassment. Ayesha Ahmad, through her counsel Ali Zia Bajwa, moved the petition submitting that some unknown persons were harassing her on the behest of the provincial minister. Ayesha had on Monday served a legal notice on Sanaullah for giving defamatory remarks against her. The petitioner’s counsel told the court that soon after serving legal notice on Rana Sanaullah, her client started receiving threats. People, wearing uniform and in white clothes, monitor her movement outside her home, the counsel told the court. The woman was also being followed, he said while requesting the court to stop Rana Sanaullah from harassing her and order the authorities concerned to provide her security. After hearing initial arguments, the sessions judge issued notices to the law minister and other government officials. The court adjourned the hearing until August 9.–Staff Reporter

Court moved against Iqama-holding MNAs

LAHORE: A writ petition on Tuesday was filed in the Supreme Court seeking disqualification of three federal ministers of PML-N for holding ‘Iqamas’ (work permits) of United Arab Emirate (UAE). A citizen, Mahmood Akhtar Naqvi filed petition in SC Lahore registry, and made interior minister Ahsan Iqbal, foreign minister Khwaja Asif and finance minister Ishaq Dar as respondents in his petition. He submitted that these ministers concealed their offshore work permits from the Election Commission of Pakistan. And by doing so, he added, they committed violation of Representation of Peoples Act, 1976. He argued that they could not hold public office under Article 62(i)(f) of the Constitution like former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. He prayed to the court to invoke the relevant provisions of the law and disqualify the respondent ministers. He also filed another petition before the Supreme Court seeking disqualification of MNA Hamza Shahbaz, son of Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, over allegations leveled against him by his alleged wife Ayesha Ahad Malik. He pleaded the court to order formation of a parliamentary committee to hold inquiry into the allegations leveled against Hamza. He also pleaded that by hurling life threats to Ayesha, Hamza has lost eligibility to be member of the parliament under Articles 62 & 63 of the Constitution. –Staff Reporter