LAHORE - The City received scattered showers on Tuesday while experts forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of scattered rains for Lahore during the next couple. The rains and patches of clouds helped maintaining the temperature to a lower level, giving some respite to the heat stricken people. Maximum and minimum temperature in the City was recorded 36 degree Celsius and 29C respectively. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded 76 per cent. The relief, however, was short lived as high humidity after the stoppage of rains again made the weather muggy, causing Lahorites to sweat profusely. According to the experts, seasonal low lies over north Balochistan. Moist currents from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are penetrating eastern and upper parts of country.

A westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country.

Meteorological department has forecast rain-thunderstorm with few heavy falls at scattered places in Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Lahore divisions, Islamabad, FATA and Kashmir during the next couple of days. Rain-thunderstorm is also expected at isolated places in Malakand, Mardan, Mirpur Khas division and Gilgit-Baltistan. Hot and humid weather is expected elsewhere in the country.

Meeting on drug wing’s performance

LAHORE - Primary & Secondary Health Secretary Ali Jan Khan chaired a meeting on Tuesday to review performance of drug wing.

The meeting discussed upgradation of drug testing laboratories, inspection of pharmaceutical companies, testing of medicines samples from laboratories of foreign countries.

It was informed during the meeting that LGC Laboratories UK would upgrade DTLs of Lahore, Faisalabad and Rawalpindi to the standards of ISO 17025 within a year. Turkish Medical & Medicines Device Agency (TMMDA) would upgrade Multan and Bahawalpur DTLs. It was also informed that 272 drugs samples have been sent to check quality of purchased medicines.

Additional Secretary Drug Wing Muhammad Sohail, Additional Secretary Technical Dr Asim Altaf, Deputy Secretary Yadullah, Chief Drug Controller Punjab and other concerned officers attended the meeting.