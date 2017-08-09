LAHORE: A writ petition was filed in the Lahore High Court on Tuesday, challenging former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s long march from Islamabad to Lahore. Azhar Siddique advocate filed the petition submitting that Nawaz Sharif intended to pressurise the state institutions including the judiciary through his long march. He said this rally might damage peace in the country. He further said citizens and transportation including movement of ambulances for patients would also be affected by the long march. No political party could welcome a disqualified person, he added. He requested the court to bar Nawaz Sharif from holding long march in larger public interest.–Staff Reporter