LAHORE: Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed said on Tuesday that former PM Nawaz Sharif was seeking an NRO from the army.

"Nawaz Sharif is seeking an NRO from the army," he said while addressing the participants of PAT rally. "You can go anywhere you want Nawaz Sharif, the ill wishes of people will follow you everywhere," he said, adding that he will file a case against Nawaz Sharif if anyone is killed on GT Road.

"All of these rallies are being taken out by PML-N to demand NRO," he claimed. He told the protesters that he would also file a case against Sharif family in the Supreme Court. He blamed Nawaz for being in love with power and dragging his family as well as other relatives into accountability for his own sake.

Sheikh also slammed PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, stating that he made money illegally from LNG deal.

Sheikh Rasheed said that whoever gave a safe passage to Nawaz Sharif, the nation would stand in its way. –nni