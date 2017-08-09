LAHORE - The counter terrorism department on Tuesday began probe into the truck bomb blast that left two people dead at a parking stand on the Outfall Road.

Some 30 people, mostly passersby, were also injured in the massive explosion that rocked a major part of the metropolis.

A few hours after the blast, the Punjab’s counter terrorism department claimed to have killed four terrorists during an operation near Suggian Bridge - a few miles from the explosion site.

A CTD spokesman said they were yet to ascertain the identities of the dead. The bullet-riddled bodied were moved to the morgue for autopsy. “A terrorism plan to attack police personnel in Lahore has been defeated. Arms and explosives also recovered,” the spokesman said.

According to the spokesman, a Sheikhupura CTD team intercepted some six to seven terrorists of Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan coming to Lahore from Sheikhupura to launch attack on police personnel deployed on duty. During the crossfire, four terrorists were killed while their accomplices managed to escape taking benefit of darkness, the spokesman added.

According to initial investigations, the explosive-laden truck was parked at the stand some three days ago. Police are still hunting for the truck driver who is missing since the blast. Sources revealed the terrorists wanted to hit some target in Lahore but the bomb went off accidently at the parking-lot. No group has claimed responsibility for the blast yet.

A terrorism case was also registered with the Lahore CTD police on Tuesday. According to the FIR, one man died on-the-spot and 30 others wounded following the explosion, which took place at Rahmat Bhatti parking-stand near Mian Munshi hospital. Rescuers recovered another body from the site after removing the debris on Tuesday afternoon.

The search and rescue operation was completed on Tuesday evening with the help of heavy machinery.

The terrorism case was registered under section (320/324 of the PPC, 427/149, 120B, 7ATA/1997, and 3/4ESA) on the complaint of a police officer. The deceased were identified by police as Amanat Ali and Rashid. The bodies were handed over to their families.

The latest blast put a big question mark on the ongoing police operations in Lahore. According to locals, the police failed to detect the explosive-laden truck for three days despite several so-called search and combing operations in the locality.

The blast was so powerful that it shattered windowpanes of several nearby buildings. A city district government building was also partially damaged. Most of the victims sustained injuries after being hit by bricks and glasses. The truck bomb also damaged several vehicles and electricity wires causing hours-long breakdown in the entire vicinity.

A spokesman for the Lahore electric supply company said the high-intensity blast badly damaged the circuit of the grid station. “Our field staff has successfully fixed the problem,” he added. “The electricity supply has been restored in the area.”

The explosion shook the provincial metropolis amid preparation to welcome ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who is expected to reach his hometown by leading public rallies, probably by the end of this week.

Following Monday’s bombing, police security has been heightened across the provincial metropolis with massive security sweep involving police commandoes and paramilitary troops to hunt down suspected elements.

The latest terror act comes only few weeks after a Taliban suicide bomber struck a group of police officers in Lahore. Eight police were among 26 people who died in the bombing close to vegetable market in the Kot Lakhpat police precincts.