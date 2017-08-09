LAHORE - Turkish Consulate General Dr Serdar Deniz met with Executive Director of Alhamra Lahore Arts Council Atta Muhammad Khan. The duo discussed the plan to hold event for cementing Pakistani and Turkish diplomatic relations. During meeting they During meeting, matter of mutual cultural activity promotion came under discussion. The meeting was held to celebrate a long tradition of Pakistani and Turkish agreed on the importance of the unity between two prominent Islamic nations. “We will do our best with the support of the intellectuals for the cuase,” Atta said.