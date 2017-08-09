LAHORE - The departments of Punjabi, Arabic, and Persian at the University of Sargodha (UoS) have not been closed but merged and renamed only, according to an official document.

Responding to a letter from the Higher Education Commission (PHEC) on the closure of the said departments, Deputy Registrar Fahadullah has clarified that some elements involved in irregularities were distoritng the facts. In his letter to the PHEC chairman, Fahadullah said as per the syndicate decision dated July 24, 2017, one of departments was renamed as the Department of Urdu and Oriental Languages. The department of Arabic has been shifted to Islamic Studies and renamed as Department of Arabic and Islamic Studies. The arrangement would club scholars of both of the fields to encourage research in Islamic Studies and Arabic, the letter adds. “This restructuring has been made purely on administrative grounds in line with the government policy and no opportunity of education in the said disciplines concerned has been withdrawn,” the letter added. Admissions in Arabic, Punjabi and Persian will be offered as per previous practice. PHEC had sought a report from the UOS vice chancellor on the closure of departments of Punjabi, Persian, and Arabic, the appointment of the registrar on an ad hoc basis.

The report was sought after Punjab Minister for Higher Education Ali Raza Gilani expressed concern over the affairs of the UoS. The UOS Registrar was unavailable for comments.