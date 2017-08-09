LAHORE - YDA continued strike Tuesday, disrupting service at OPDs and Indoors. Scheduled surgeries at teaching hospitals in the province were cancelled due to doctors’ demonstration.

The Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education (SH&ME) Department continued action against protesting doctors, recruitment against vacant slots and induction of PG trainees to overcome shortage of healthcare providers.

YDA has warned the government of closure of emergency services at tertiary care hospitals if terminated doctors were not restored. The department terminated five more doctors for staying away from duties while 855 Postgraduate Trainees have joined 33 teaching hospitals. A total 878 PGRs were selected in the third round of online central induction in July. Officials believe that joining of PGRs would improve working at OPDs and Indoors of teaching hospitals.

Alhough the management kept OPDs open with the help of faculty and seniors, the situation was the same like during the last seven days. The healthcare providers were too less to cater to the requirements of a big number of patients.

Lahore Services Hospital, Punjab Institute of Cardiology and Jinnah Hospital are the worst hit. Patients and their attendants accused the government of leaving them in the lurch.

They said that it was a pity that protesting doctors were only interested in pressing for the demand of more perks and privileges even at the cost of public health and life. They urged the government to negotiate at the earliest or take stern action to end the issue once and for all.