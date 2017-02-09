LAHORE - A teenage boy, who shot dead an alleged killer outside the sessions courts, remanded into police custody for 14 days yesterday.

On Tuesday, Amir Fiaz, a resident of Gulshan-e-Ravi, was going to appear before the court for the murder of Kashif, alias Kali, when teen Hamza gunned him down at the parking lot of the courts. Reportedly, Kashif had adopted Hamza.

On Wednesday, police produced the teen shooter before the court and said that he killed his opponent Amir Fiaz and took the gun in custody. The court accepted the police’s request for 14-day remand for probe. The detainee was taken to Islampura police station.

COMPENSATION COMMISSION

The Lahore High Court issued notices to compensation commission for workers and Punjab government on a petition filed against non-implementation of laws and safety regulations in the coal mines across Punjab.

MS Zephyr Limited, a private company, moved the petition through his counsel Advocate Sheraz Zaka and submitted that it cannot pay compensation to its injured workers Ghulam Muhammad working in a coal mine in Khushab district.

Verdict reserved

Justice Atir Mahmood reserved verdict on petitions seeking disqualification of Khwaja Ahmad Hassan as chairman from UC-107.

The LHC judge reserved the verdict after the petitioners’ counsel Advocate Sheraz Zaka concluded his arguments.

The petitioners had submitted that Khwaja Ahmad Hassan was not eligible to hold the office of union council as its chairman because he different positions at public departments. Just a day before he filed his nomination papers for the elections as he resigned from vice-chairmanship of LDA, said the counsel. He also remained chairman of Punjab Institute of Cardiology, Metro Bus Authority and Lahore Waste Management Company. He said the law did not allow a government official to contest election unless a period of two years lapsed from relinquishing the charge of the government job.

A law officer, however, opposed his arguments saying that all these offices were held by Hassan on honorary grounds and he did not held any office which fell in definition of service of Pakistan. He had requested the court to dismiss all the petitions for being non-maintainable.