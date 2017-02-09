LAHORE - The Punjab Healthcare Commission, along with the district government’s drug team, stopped 22 illegal medical laboratories from working yesterday.

The joint action was taken around the Jinnah Hospital, and in Shahdara, Raiwind, and Kahna, where 22 laboratories were stopped from functioning for being unregistered with the PHC and worst diagnostic conditions.

The labs around the Jinnah Hospital were: Gilani Lab, Lahore Medical Lab, Lahore Highcare Lab, the Genex Medical Diagnostic Lab, Highcare Medical Laboratories, PathCare Lab and Clinical Laboratory, Bio-tech Lahore Lab and Research Centre and Nameer Lab.

Laboratories closed in Shahdarah area were: Prime Care Laboratory, Ali Clinical Laboratory, Life Care Medical Laboratory, Fauji Friends Laboratory, Hamad Medical Laboratory, Care Tech Lab, Shahdara Lab, City Lab and RB Clinical Lab. Doctor Lab and Collection Centre, Al-Qaim Clinical Lab and Collection Centre and CDC Lab and Collection Centre of Kahna and Raiwind areas were stopped from working.