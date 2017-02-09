LAHORE - Sister of Aafia Saddiqui has warned of starting a nationwide campaign if the government failed to take steps for her release from US prison, while urging media to play its role in highlighting the issue.

Fowzia Siddiqui, the founder of Aafia Movement Pakistan, cited reports in American media that the Pakistan government is preparing to hand over Dr Shakil Afridi to the United States through legal cover from courts.

“The government did same in the case of Raymond Davis who had been charged of terrorism, espionage and other serious allegations, but he was helped to leave Pakistan safely,” Fowzia said during a press conference at Lahore Press Club yesterday.

Aafia Siddiqui is an MIT trained Pakistani neuroscientist who was convicted on attempted murder of US nationals and is serving her 86-year sentence at the Federal Medical Center in Texas.

Shakil Afridi is a physician who helped US to confirm Al-Qaida leader Osama bin Laden's presence in Abbottabad city.

He is sentenced to 33 years imprisonment for treason.

To a question, Fowzia told The Nation that government has missed a golden opportunity by not writing a letter in the last days of Barack Obama when the US administration was intended to release prisoners even from Guantanamo Bay detention camp.

She also quoted the reports that Tariq Fatemi had allegedly advised PM Nawaz Sharif not to write an official letter to the US administration for Dr Aafia’s repatriation.

“Why all legal binds for innocent Pakistanis and all legal loopholes open for traitors, murderers and corrupt influential?” Fowzia questioned. She said she was disappointed from the incumbent leaders and now has appealed Chief of Army Staff and Chief Justice of Pakistan to look into the matter.